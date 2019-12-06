Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/AP) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter at a naval base in Pensacola is dead.

An active shooter situation was reported around 8am, Friday, at NAS Pensacola.

Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

The U.S. Navy released that one additional fatality has been confirmed.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.



More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola. The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.