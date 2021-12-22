Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ charged for trying to strangle girlfriend, affidavit says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Devin Ratray at Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York faces charges for battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City earlier this month, according to an affidavit.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater shared with KFOR a probable cause affidavit for charges against 44-year-old Devin Ratray.

Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, faces domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery charges.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 21

Ratray came to Oklahoma City to appear as a celebrity guest during OKC’s Pop Christmas Con, an event held Dec. 4-5 at Wyndham Garden Oklahoma City Airport.

Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department interviewed Ratray’s girlfriend. His report of the assault and battery was included in the affidavit.

The actor and his girlfriend went to Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 8. He drank a bottle of wine and several shots of alcohol, and she had two cocktails. They left the restaurant around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit.

She later told Burnett that she believed Ratray was intoxicated at that point.

They then walked to Coyote Ugly Saloon.

Ratray drank 10 shots of alcohol at Coyote Ugly; his girlfriend did not drink any alcohol at the saloon, the affidavit states.

Two women approached the couple inside the saloon and asked for Ratray’s autograph. His girlfriend pulled two signed autograph cards out of her purse and gave each woman a card.

Ratray became angry with his girlfriend because she did not charge the women for the autograph cards. They argued and she left Coyote Ugly, leaving him inside as she walked to the hotel they were staying at, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit.

He eventually left the saloon and followed her to the hotel. They entered their room and continued arguing.

Ratray then pushed his girlfriend onto the room’s bed, pressed one of his hands against her throat, pressed his other hand over her mouth and applied pressure, according to the affidavit.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Burnett wrote in his report.

“This is how you die,” Ratray said as he choked her, according to the Burnett’s report.

She struggled to scream for help and bit his hand as it was pressed over her mouth.

Ratray stopped choking her, but he then punched her in the face, according to Burnett’s report.

She rolled off the bed and ran out of the room, but she went back inside to get her personal items. That’s when Ratray pushed her hard, causing her to fall into a desk. Her arm hit the desk as she fell. She got up and rushed out of the room, according to the report.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.