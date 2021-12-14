After questionable officiating, Bills Mafia donates to visual impairment organization in honor of NFL refs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re still angry about the missed pass interference call on Sunday night, you’re not alone. While there’s nothing fans can do about it, Bills Mafia is turning that anger into something productive.

The movement started with a donation from Hunter Schinabeck, a Massachusetts resident, but a lifelong Bills fan. Outraged over Sunday’s call, he put the question out on social media, asking what fans could do to make the situation right.

“Somebody said, ‘oh donate to a blind charity, for the refs,'” said Schinabeck.

So that’s exactly what he did.

“I found the VIA (Visually Impairment Advancement) after a quick Google search. They seemed to be doing a lot of good, so it was an easy decision at that point,” said Schinabeck. “And then I just made my donation in honor of the NFL refs.”

Vision Impairment Advancement is a local nonprofit rehabilitation agency that helps people with vision loss.

Thank you, #BillsMafia members, for donating $17!

While we recognize that NFL referees are not visually impaired, $17 makes an impact on VIA to help individuals who are visually impaired. If you would like to donate to VIA, go to https://t.co/YzjDkTzPaH.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/uCCT1pDBgb — VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement (@viawny) December 14, 2021

Ryan Zylinski is visually impaired and an employee of VIA. He tells News 4 that the donations will be put to good use, for people all around Western New York.

“We serve a large demographic of folks. All the way from when you’re first born, up until our oldest clients- over 100,” said Zylinski. “We have services all in between there, so this support does mean the difference for a large number of people,” he added.

Donations flowed through the VIA website all day – especially in $17 increments, representing Josh Allen’s jersey number.

“People in Buffalo, when they are aware of an opportunity to help, they just rise to the occasion,” said President and CEO of VIA Tammy Owen. “It makes you feel great, not only about the clients that we serve but the wonderful nature of the people who live in this community.”

Click here to donate to Vision Impairment Advancement.