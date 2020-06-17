Airlines ban alcohol on planes in response to Covid-19.

A Delta airlines employee waits for passengers at an empty check-in counter in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 12, 2020. – The airline industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of people flying having decreased by more than 90 percent since the beginning of March. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES — Delta and American Airlines are just two companies that have decided to ban alcohol sales on flights.

The ban was added to a long list of changes to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For Delta, you won’t be able to order alcohol if you’re flying stateside, or anywhere in the Americas.

However, Delta said it will be an option on other international flights.

American Airlines said they will not be offering alcohol stateside either, though they’ll still be serving to first class passengers and on international flights.

They also said they’re limiting almost any food or drink service in the main cabin depending on how long the flight is. The idea is to make sure people can keep their masks on for as long as possible.

Several international airlines are doing the same thing, including Easyjet and KLM in Europe and Asia’s Virgin Australia.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.