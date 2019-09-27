Alabama elementary school surprises student who just ended her cancer treatment with celebration

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — When fifth-grader Alexis Spicer stepped off the bus Friday morning, she didn’t expect to be greeted by a celebration just for her. Teachers and students made signs and held balloons as they helped Alexis celebrate the fact that she’s now cancer-free.

“I just want to say thank y’all for supporting me and I’m just glad that everyone’s my friend and is there to support me when I’m down,” said Alexis.

For months Alexis had been attending class while she was undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I can’t get over how much strength she has and what she’s gone through even at her age. She’s stronger than any one of us today,” said Christina Barry, one of Alexis’ teachers.

Alexis rung the bell at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this week, signifying the end of her battle with cancer.

