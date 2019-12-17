ALB Investments held in contempt of court; Josh Duggar ordered to answer for the company

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Josh Duggar, formerly with TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was requested to appear in court on a “Motion to Show Cause” and “Contempt,” on Monday, December 16, involving a real estate lawsuit, according to Benton County court records.

The original date to appear was December 9, but it was moved to the 16th of December.

Duggar was not in court but was represented by his attorney Travis Story.

Judge John Scott entered an order for contempt and sanctions.

Monday’s court hearing, filed by the Petitioner, was for an order “compelling Respondent ALB Investments to appear and show cause for failing to comply with an order to answer discovery and for sanctions,” per the court document.

Duggar has until 4 p.m. CST, December 17, to answer the questions (about 30 of them) from the Petitioner’s attorney and if the deadline is missed, “the judge said a body attachment will be issued,” said Echols’ attorney Kesha Chiappinelli, with Mostyn Prettyman, PLLC Northwest Arkansas Lawyers. “That means it’s like an arrest warrant because you must appear in court.”



Judge Scott let Story know that going forward that any reference to ALB, any motions … we expect to see in the form of Josh Dugger. The judge also ordered sanctions to be paid to the Petitioner for $3,500.

The case, Carl Echols v. ALB Investments, LLC and Edward L. Lewis, involves property purchased by Echols in 2006. “He paid $17,500 for the land,” according to Chiappinelli.

Echols did not record a deed but has lived on the property since while paying property taxes, according to court documents.

Court records show that Echols paid his cousin, Edward Lewis, and was given a signed and dated bill of sale along with the description of the property.

In 2016, back taxes were owed and Echols paid, according to his attorney.

One of the times, Echols tried to pay back property tax he was told by the State Commissioner of Lands that ALB Investments — of which Duggar is a member — is the property owner. Echols redeemed the land at one point, but the redemption deed went to Lewis who was the last owner on record, according to land records.

In 2016, Lewis then sold the land for $1,000 to ALB, according to court documents. Duggar with ALB signed this deed to purchase.

Lewis is being sued for fraud and breach of contract.

Chiappinelli said, “he [Duggar] signed the deed for the property [in 2016] as an agent of ALB; therefore his relationship with Lewis is relevant.”

The next court date is for the trial, April 27, 2020.