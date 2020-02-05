Albania’s November quake caused $1.1 billion in damages

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Albania’s November quake caused $1.1 billion in damages

National

by: LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A disaster report says the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Albania in November caused $1.1 billion in damages as well as killing 51 people and leaving 17,000 others homeless.

The assessment report presented Wednesday was prepared by 60 Albanian and international experts from the European Union, World Bank and the United Nations. The report will be key for the Feb. 17 international donors’ conference that the European Commission will hold in Brussels.

Bledi Cuci, Albanian minister in charge of post-quake efforts, said damage from the Nov. 26 quake was calculated at about 985 million euros ($1.1 billion) and reconstruction needs at almost 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The earthquake damaged some 83,000 buildings, destroying more than 11,000 of them, affecting more than 200,000 people in the western districts of Durres and Lezhe and in the capital of Tirana.

Cuci said the government has allocated $200 million (180 million euros), the EU already has given Albania 13 million euros ($14 million) in grants and civic organizations are also contributing.

“The donors’ conference is one of the most important moments for the reconstruction process,” said Cuci.

Natalia Rodriguez, an international expert, said Albania’s housing, education and infrastructure were the hardest-hit areas.

The Albanian government has pledged to complete reconstruction of all houses in rural areas this year and in specific urban areas in 2021. The general earthquake reconstruction process will continue for five years.

