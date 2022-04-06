Alec Baldwin is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a Wyoming woman who said she received hateful social media messages after the actor shared a photo she took from former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Washington Monument.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Roice McCollum, whose brother was killed by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021.

FILE – In this undated photo provided by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, is pictured. McCollum was among 13 U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide bombing Aug. 26, 2021, at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The widow and two sisters of McCollum are suing actor Alec Baldwin, alleging he exposed them to a flood of social media hatred and insults by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, demonstration in support of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Marines via AP, File)

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family. In January, Baldwin shared Roice McCollum’s photo with his Instagram followers.

His response argues he can’t be sued for sharing his political opinion.