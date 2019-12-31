All dogs at West Virginia Animal Shelter find forever homes

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Animal Shelter is celebrating a huge milestone this week.

For the first time ever, the animal shelter has reached the magic number “zero,” meaning there are no dogs waiting to be adopted!

Officials say this every animal shelter’s ultimate goal — for all animals to find their forever home.

It took them 43 years to accomplish such a peat.

We focused on what we wanted to do. The Spay Neuter Clinic has made a huge difference. There’s so many other things — rescues and other groups that foster and help us out. BARB SCANLON, BOARD MEMBER

Officials say the world has become a “dog loving society” with the mindset about adopting a shelter dog changing as well.

A lot more people are realizing it’s better to adopt instead of buying from a breeder or going to a pet shop and buying. A lot of people are more interested in adopting and rescuing pets. BRANDON HENRY, ACTING SHELTER DIRECTOR

There are cat residents still looking for their forever home at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

But with no dogs, officials are offering space to other animal shelters in the area that may be overflowed.