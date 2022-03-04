SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire chief says all known residents of an apartment building are accounted for after an explosion and fire.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Friday that officials now know that 14 people went to hospitals after Thursday’s explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, just north of Washington, D.C.

He says three people are in serious condition.

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Goldstein says a maintenance worker was in the building at the time of the explosion. He says investigators are looking at whether the work led to the explosion, among other theories.

Goldstein says about 230 residents were displaced overnight.