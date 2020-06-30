Alligator with missing limbs removed from Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A large alligator – who was missing some limbs – was removed from the front door of a Tampa family’s home on Tuesday.

The residents found the over 8-foot gator early in the morning, according to a Facebook post by “Croc Encounters”.

(Source: Croc Encounters)

Despite their efforts to get him to move, the gator stayed in place.

The alligator is also missing two limbs, “probably as a result of getting in a fight with another alligator but that did not stop him from getting around,” the Facebook post reads.

The residents even posted a sign that read, “Delivery STOP! Leave packages here! Alligator at front door! (Seriously)”

Contracted nuisance alligator trappers Karina Sura Paner and John Paner captured the gator, and he will now live at their public facility in Tampa.

(Source: Croc Encounters)

“Guests will get a chance to see and feed the animals including a group of nuisance alligators captured in Hillsborough County that would otherwise be killed,” John Paner told WFLA.

Croc Encounters is open for guided tours seven days a week, by reservation.

(Source: Croc Encounters)