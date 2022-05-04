AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo.

Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody.

APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians.

The two children had been reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Missouri State Police. Kayla Heins has a warrant for two counts of kidnapping out of Missouri.

Officials said there is an active protective order against Abdul for Heins, with Heins having a prior history of child abuse against one of the children.

Heins and Abdul had been last seen at the Walmart at I-40 and Grand in Amarillo on April 26.