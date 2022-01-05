Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted; mother found dead in North Carolina, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A 3-year-old girl was reportedly abducted in Sanford, according to an Amber Alert issued Wednesday night.

Sanford police have been searching for Riley Harper Bockes after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday during a wellbeing check at a home on the 3900 block of Lee Avenue, according to WNCN. The death Deana Bockes is under investigation as a homicide.

Police say Riley Bockes, 3, is a 2-foot-8 white girl weighing about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers believe that Brent James Bockes, 50, abducted the child. He is described as a 6-foot white man weighing about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across his stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Riley Bockes was reportedly taken from the 3900 block of Lee Avenue in a burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC plates TJC1491.

Police have not released a photo of the child or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sanford police at (919) 777-1005 or call 911.