American pride at all-time low, poll finds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new poll shows patriotism is at a historically low level in the United States.

According to Gallup, only 45 percent of adults identified as being “extremely proud” to be Americans. This marks the second year in a row with an “extremely proud” number less than 50 percent.

Twenty-five percent of all U.S. adults said they were “very proud” while 18 percent reported being “moderately proud.” Nine percent responded saying they were “only a little” proud. Three percent said they were not proud at all.

The survey indicates that age plays a factor when it comes to patriotism. According to the poll, 63 percent of adults 65 and older were “extremely proud” compared to only 24 percent of adults ages 18 through 29.

The poll also found a difference in numbers when it came to different political parties. According to Gallup, 22 percent of Democrats are “extremely proud” compared to 76 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Independents.

Numbers have been on the decline for most of the 21st Century. But 2019 marks the lowest numbers since Gallup started polling American Pride back in 2001.

