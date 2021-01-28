Americans to Eat Record 1.42 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LV

Ian “The Invader” Hickman, 32, of Arlington, Virginia, jokingly bites the chicken’s wing a the start of a chicken wing eating contest, on National Chicken Wing Day, at a Safeway grocery store in Washington, DC on July 29, 2015. Hickman won the contest and USD 500 after eating 26 chicken wings weighing 2.21 pounds in 5 minutes. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Super Bowl weekend, Americans will devour a record 1.42 billion wings while watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

This figure, according to the National Chicken Council, is up 2 percent from last year, according to the National Chicken Council’s annual Wing Report.

Chicken production remained steady in 2020, and as long as people are sitting around watching TV and maybe drinking a beer, wings will remain in the game. Don’t forget the air fryer revolution, either.”

How do 1.42 billion chicken wings stack up? Picture this:

Assuming Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid can eat three wings per minute, it would take him more than 900 years to eat 1.42 billion wings.

1.42 billion wings could circle the circumference of the Earth 3 times.

1.42 billion wings laid end would stretch 19 times from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

A recent National Chicken Council survey also reiterated that the pandemic didn’t keep people from their wings – in fact, one-quarter of respondents said they ate more wings during the pandemic. Additional wing findings include:

Americans are more likely to prefer eating bone-in, traditional wings (53 percent) than “boneless wings.”

Two in five (38 percent) Americans say that the breast is their favorite cut of chicken, but wings (20 percent) are second.

While there are a variety of wing sauces to choose from, barbecue (52 percent), ranch (46 percent) and buffalo/hot sauce (41 percent) are the preferred.

French fries are by far the preferred side for wings (72 percent), distantly followed by celery (14 percent).