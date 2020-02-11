1  of  82
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II Farwell ISD First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Lazbuddie ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Region 17 ESC Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Silverton ISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Stepping Stones Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Learning Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Amid uncertainty, French wine industry puts itself on show

National

by: THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A weeding root machine is displayed at the wine fair in Paris, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Two thousand winemakers – including giant Moet-Hennessy – are wooing some 30,000 French and international visitors at the Vinexpo fair through Wednesday with a renewed focus on ecology and sustainability as well as tech innovation like robots. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — France’s big wine industry, shaken by U.S. President Trump’s painful tariff hikes and the threat of climate change, is hoping to re-energize global interest in its products with a big trade fair in Paris.

Two thousand winemakers – including giant Moet-Hennessy – are wooing some 30,000 French and international visitors at the Vinexpo fair through Wednesday with a renewed focus on ecology and sustainability as well as tech innovation like robots.

They hope that shining a light on the industry’s advances, especially in environmental practices, will attract other countries to French wine and make up for the slump in exports to the U.S., where Trump imposed 25% in tariffs on a range of European products.

“Faced with the difficulties we’re encountering with Trump’s taxes, Brexit and the slowdown in China, we must find new markets in third countries by focusing on French excellence,” said Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume.

France is with Italy the biggest producer of wine in the world and has a number of prestigious brands that have helped define the industry – from Champagne makers to producers in the Burgundy and Bordeaux regions.

But it is facing a number of challenges, from tariffs to changing consumer habits and global warming. French sales to the U.S. halved after the tariffs came into effect in October.

The three-day fair is an impressive show, with Moet-Hennessy hosting industry movers and shakers to talk about ecology initiatives. It also unveiled new details on plans to create a 20 million-euro sustainability research center in Champagne, and its commitment to stop all forms of herbicides by the end of this year.

Moet-Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus struck an upbeat tone despite the U.S. tariffs, which were imposed as part of a broader trade spat between the U.S. and EU over the aerospace industry.

“We hate to be the collateral damage of other topics which do not concern the wine and spirits industry. We believe that tariffs are completely unproductive… It’s damaging to business — both for us and for distributors in the states,” Schaus told the AP.

Among the innovations was a futuristic electric tractor that its makers say reduces the carbon footprint by 23 tons a year when compared with a regular tractor.

Guests also gawped at a massive robot called Ted, which is designed to travel up and down vineyards picking out undesired weeds or rotting leaves and to replace the use of herbicides that hurt biodiversity.

“We already have 20 robots in the field with different partners… and we’re running trials in California next year,” said Thibaut Delcroix, the product manager for Ted at Naio Technologies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar