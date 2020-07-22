AP poll: Few Americans back full school reopening

UNITED STATES — Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different from years past because of the coronavirus, and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans, a new poll says.

Only about 1 in 10 Americans say daycare centers, schools and universities should open this fall without restrictions, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

Most think that mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to reopen in-person, and roughly 3 in 10 even say in-person instruction shouldn’t happen at all.

The findings stand in sharp contrast to the picture that President Donald Trump has painted as he pressures schools to reopen.

The Republican president has claimed to have wide support for a full reopening, arguing that Democrats oppose it for political reasons.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has assailed districts planning to offer a mix of online and in-person instruction, saying parents want a full reopening.

Many of the nation’s largest school districts have announced that they’ll be entirely virtual in the fall or use a hybrid model that has children in classrooms only a couple of days a week.

Colleges, too, are considering limiting the number of students they’ll allow on campus, with much of the instruction being conducted remotely.