Apple warns some iPhone users: Update your phone or lose internet

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. Security experts are calling a newly announced security vulnerability the worst yet affecting Apple’s iPhone. Google researchers say the mere act of visiting a small group of malware-infected websites was enough to allow attackers to steal sensitive information from iPhones, including text messages, photos and real-time location data. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — right? Well, some of you Apple product users may not have a choice this weekend.

Apple is warning owners of older iPhones and iPads that if they don’t update their devices to the latest iOS software by Sunday, they won’t be able to connect to the internet.

IPhone and iPad products from 2012 and earlier will need the update before midnight UTC on November 3 in order to maintain accurate GPS location and continue using the App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing, according to Apple.

This is all because of the GPS time rollover issue, according to Apple, something that happens about every 19 years when GPS devices need to reset in order to accurately measure time and dates, according to the Office of Electricity at the Department of Energy.

Apple said during the last reset on April 6, GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers were affected.