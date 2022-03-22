TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police have identified the escaped inmate shot and killed by a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer Monday.

According to state police, 30-year-old Michael D. Olson of Texarkana, Texas, died in the officer-involved shooting. The identification was released after next of kin were notified just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana that happened early Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East Street. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Olson was one of two inmates who escaped from the Bowie County Jail just after 1 a.m. Monday, along with 38-year-old Wayde Land.

State police say the officer-involved shooting happened in the 200 block of East Street around 1 p.m. Monday when two Texarkana, Arkansas police officers spotted the escapees outside a business in the 200 block of East St. and approached in an attempt to capture them.

While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, state police say the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate, who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun. The gun was fired during the struggle, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division continue to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

They will submit their findings to the Miller County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the incident was consistent with Arkansas laws.