1  of  22
Closings or Delays
Borden County ISD Brownfield ISD Dawson ISD Frenship ISD Lamesa ISD Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock County Courthouse Lubbock ISD Meadow ISD My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New Home ISD O'Donnell ISD Sands CISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southland ISD Springboard Academics Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Trinity Christian School Wellman-Union ISD

Armed men tie up officer, steal 10 police guns in Mexico

National
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two armed men stole 10 guns from a police station in a Mexico City suburb after tying up the officer on duty early Wednesday.

The city government of Tlalnepantla said in a statement that it had asked the Mexico state prosecutor’s office to investigate the theft. The statement did not specify what type of guns were stolen, but local police typically carry pistols.

The city’s police department also opened an internal investigation to determine whether any city employees were involved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar