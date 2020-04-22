As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

(AP) Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted.

Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus.

The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner.

Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome.

Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference. Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.

This combination of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows New Delhi’s skyline. India’s air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

This combination of Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows India Gate in New Delhi. India’s air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

These maps made available by NASA show nitrogen dioxide levels over California during March 2-6, 2020, pre-shutdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus; March 9-13 during soft shutdown measures, March 16-20 when “shelter in place” orders were announced, and March 23-27 during a full period of “shelter in place” orders. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (NASA/European Space Agency via AP)

These maps made available by NASA show concentrations of nitrogen dioxide across China from January 1-20, 2020, before the quarantine against the COVID-19 coronavirus, and February 10-25, during the quarantine. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory, European Space Agency via AP)

These satellite images made available by NASA show lighting changes in Jianghan District, a commercial area of Wuhan, China and nearby residential areas on Jan. 19, 2020, before the COVID-19 quarantine, and Feb. 4, 2020, during the quarantine. (Joshua Stevens, Ranjay Shrestha/NASA, Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

These maps made available by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and European Space agency show the average nitrogen dioxide concentrations over Europe in March – April 2019, top, and from March 13 – April 13, 2020 during a lockdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (KNMI/ESA via AP)

