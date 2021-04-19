Asian families wary about school return amid virus

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian sentiment.

Some Asian American parents say they’re content to keep their children at home attending classes online, especially with the school year rapidly winding down and COVID-19 cases on the rise in places.

Others are relenting to adolescents seeking normalcy.

Asian American students have the highest rates of remote learning nationally.

Just 15% of Asian American fourth graders were attending classes in-person as of February, compared with more than half of white fourth graders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar