CHICAGO — One person is dead and firefighters rescued two people following a partial building collapse on Chicago’s West Side.

Multiple emergencies crews remain on scene in the 3400 block of W. Jackson in East Garfield Park.

According to Chicago Fire spokesperson Larry Langford, the adult male, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was pulled from under the heavy debris. Paramedics rushed the man to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Langford added that a facade from the top of the building fell onto the porch, likely causing the collapse.

Bystanders who spoke with WGN News say people were sitting on the porch at the time of the collapse.

Multiple emergency crews remain on scene after a partial building collapse in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Paramedics rushed the injured males to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The city has cited the building for multiple violations, according to public records. The building was in foreclosure in 2018 but the case was later dismissed. The building owner, Katie Mae Simmons, filed for bankruptcy just weeks ago.

The case is still pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.