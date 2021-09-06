At least 4 killed, over 50 shot — including 7 children — in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (WGN) — At least four people were killed and more than 50 were shot — including seven children — over Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The youngest victim is 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr., who was shot in the head while sleeping in a home Friday night. Police said the bullets entered through a window.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. The boy died Sunday.

A $9,000 reward is now being offered by a trio of community organizations for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of Mychal.

In another shooting, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face while standing in his backyard Sunday night. Police said the victim was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody; detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood and a 13-year-old was seriously injured in another shooting in South Chicago.

A bus driver was also shot and seriously injured in the Saturday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.

(Information from WGNTV.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)