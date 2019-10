Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, professional athletes took to Twitter to send Patrick Mahomes well wishes after he suffered a dislocated kneecap during Thursday Night Football.

Mahomes was injured on a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. However, early indications are that the injury isn’t as bad as it was initially believed to be.

Athletes including LeBron James, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson reached out to send support.

You can read the Tweets here:

Best of luck/health to my guy @PatrickMahomes!! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 18, 2019

Praying for you bro. 🙏🏾 @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight! 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 18, 2019

Great win guys , but prayers for our MVP love you dude !!!✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 18, 2019