AT&T to close stores and slashes staff

by: Julianna Russ and CNN Newsource

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 13: The logo of AT&T outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. AT&T is allowing employees to work remotely from home if they have the ability to do so, as a safety measure due to COVID-19. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas — AT&T is closing stores and cutting staff, according to a statement by the Communications Workers of America.

The CWA said AT&T will close 250 stores and cut 3,400 technicians and clerical staff, as well as 1,300 additional workers at AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores. AT&T would not confirm the numbers cited by the CWA.

The company said they expect virtually all technician jobs cut to be done through voluntary buyouts.

It also said workers at the stores that close will be offered other jobs with the company.

AT&T said the cuts were due to changing customer preferences away from “legacy” products, like landlines, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

