SYDNEY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s being called the first of its kind.

New South Wales, Australia, now has cellphone detection cameras to crack down on drivers illegally using phones behind the wheel.

The government says the cameras will use artificial intelligence.

If caught, drivers could face several hundred dollars in fines and penalty points on their license.

In a test run earlier this year, officials say the technology caught more than 100,000 drivers on their phones.