Authorities: Louisiana girl taken from hospital at gunpoint by her grandmother

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – The Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert.

Detectives are requesting assistance in locating 12-year-old Adreana Miller. Adreana is approximately 4’7” and 135 lbs. Adreana was abducted at gunpoint by her grandmother, identified as 66-year-old Evelyn Miller. Evelyn Miller is wanted for simple kidnapping, 5 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, 2 counts of simple battery, and violation of a firearm-free zone.

Adreana was taken at gunpoint from 1516 Jefferson Highway at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish. At around 5:00 p.m. Friday, Evelyn Miller entered Adreana’s hospital room to remove her from the hospital. When hospital staff attempted to prevent her from leaving with the child, she pointed a firearm at several of them. In making her escape from the location, she pushed one nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her vehicle. No one was physically injured.

Adreana was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown. Evelyn Miller was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.  It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolver style pistol.

Miller took Adreana from the hospital in a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which has since been recovered. It is unknown if they are traveling in a vehicle at this time. 

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400. No additional information is available at this time. 

