Average American recorded by security cameras 238 times each week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Researchers say Americans are being caught on security cameras at least 238 times every week. The report by Safety.com finds that surveillance technology is spreading to every corner of the globe. Studies estimate there will be around one billion security cameras filming worldwide by 2021. Between 10 and 18 percent of those devices will be in the United States.

When comparing this level of surveillance to the rest of the world, study authors believe only China will have more cameras watching their population. By next year, there will be about one camera for every 4.6 people in the United States. There will likely be one camera for every 4.1 people in China.

Safety.com finds much of this weekly surveillance happens on the road. Researchers say the average American is filmed 160 times while driving. One of the biggest reasons for this is the growing number of cameras at major intersections.

The study says one of the biggest increases in surveillance is right in a person’s own house. The average American is on film 14 times a week in their house and neighborhood. In the past, researchers believe this number was closer to zero.

