Baby girl stares down doctor who delivered her in viral photo

RIO DE JANERIO (WTVO) — Most babies come into the world screaming and crying, but a photographer in Rio de Janeiro captured the moment one little girl gave her doctors and epic stare down in a photo that’s gone viral online.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmannn posted the image on Facebook, with the caption saying, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this event.”

According to LADBible, Kunstmann captured the photo of the grumpy newborn shortly after Isabella Pereira de Jesus was born via caesarean section on February 13th.

The photo has gone viral online, racking up thousands of views.

Isabella’s mom, Daiane, told Brazilian news outlet G1, “My baby was born courageous. It’s a meme already.”