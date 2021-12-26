Bag of five puppies abandoned at Tulsa, Okla. QuikTrip Christmas night

(Photo from KSNF, KODE and FourStatesHomepapage.com; Source: Tulsa Police Dept.)

TULSA, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st & Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.

“Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to a release of information by TPD.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the QT employee.”

The Tulsa Police ask if you are looking for a pet, consider to ‘adopt don’t shop’. “There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”

“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!”

(Photos from KSNF, KODE and FourStatesHomepage.com; Source: Tulsa Police Dept. )

