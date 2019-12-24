Bald eagle shot dead in Indiana, search on for suspect

A bald eagle was shot and killed in Lawrence County, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 2019.A bald eagle was shot and killed in Lawrence County, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo from ABCNews.com; Courtesy: Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

(ABC NEWS) – Officials in Indiana are asking the public for more tips Tuesday as they search for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.

“A bald eagle is considered a raptor, which by both state and federal statute, they are protected,” Indiana DNR conservation officer Jim Hash told ABC News. “You cannot actually shoot at or harass any type of raptor.”

The bird was shot in Lawrence County on Friday, according to a statement from the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The eagle was discovered alive on Saturday, but later died from the gunshot wound, officials said.

Shooting a bald eagle is against the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which was a federal law enacted in 1940. Punishment includes fines and jail time.

A reward is available for information leading to arrests. The reward at a minimum is $200, but depending on the information and the charges filed, that amount could increase, Hash said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

(Information from ABCNews.com)