Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the USPS

UNITED STATES — As Democrats accuse the Trump administration of openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places.

Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado that rely largely or entirely on ballots that must be sent in. But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office’s ability to do its job.

In Georgia, ballot boxes were positioned on state, county and city property, seen in such locations as the state’s motor vehicle department office in Decatur and in front of municipal offices in Stone Mountain.

Still, protesters were out in force this week, urging the GOP to ensure that protections would be put in place to allow voting by mail.

“We really feel that so many policies and issues that we depend on are under attack right now, especially the post office as we know. Preventing us, possibly, from voting by mail,” said Caroline Stover, as she took part in a rally outside the office of Sen. David Perdue.