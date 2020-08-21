Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — The three men charged along with former White House strategists Steve Bannon in a scheme to skim off donations to a project to build a border wall came together through a shared a devotion to Donald Trump and a rich, sometimes checkered, history of trying to make money off his political movement.

One is an Iraq war veteran who ran news sites stoking right-wing rage. Another owns a company that sells Trump-themed energy drinks. And a third is an ex-columnist for Breitbart and an entrepreneur who has left a trail of failed businesses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)