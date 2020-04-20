Bass Pro Shops founder donates 1 million masks to healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops, is donating 1 million face masks throughout the United States to COVID-19 healthcare workers.

He will be donating FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” Morris said in the press release. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope will deliver these masks in every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s community across the United States, according to the press release.