Beale Street will allow live music beginning Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tourism has announced Beale Street will have live music once again, starting Friday night.

Nightclubs will have to follow the guidelines of the back to business reopening task force.

The number of performers will be limited by the size of the stage, as long as artists can separated by six feet of one another.

The news is exactly what out of work musicians wanted to hear.

Coleman Wesley Garrett, II, has been a musician on Beale for 20 years.

“Life has been tough,” Garret said. “I lost my house, I lost my fiancee. I’ve been living out of my truck. I haven’t worked since March 7. It’s been really tough for people who’ve been self employed in the entertainment and rehab business as contractors.”

Inside King’s Palace, musician Eric Hughes sings “Meet Me in Memphis,” words that are almost a rallying cry.

“We’re going to remind the city we are essential, despite having been deemed non-essential. The blues are essential,” Hughes said.

Fans like Bal from Dallas take photos of Deale and long for its music.

“I love B.B. King, and this is the city of Elvis. I come here to see the blues,” Bal said.

Now Garrett looks forward to returning to music returning to Beale.

“It would mean the world to us as musicians to bring the music back and bring the joy to the people, but also put a roof back over our heads and feed our families,” Garrett said.