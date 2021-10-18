Best Buy rolling out Black Friday deals a day after Walmart

Customers shop at a Best Buy store on August 24, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WJW) – Officially, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26, but the deals aren’t waiting until then.

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals will begin Tuesday, a day after Walmart rolled out its deals online.

One of the biggest Best Buy markdowns is a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $599. That’s a markdown from $749.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are more than 50% off at $169, and prices on Chromebooks start at $99.

The deals in the Tuesday sale will be covered by a “Black Friday Price Guarantee,” meaning Best Buy will price match if a lower price is found. Also, during the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals that will last all week instead of one day.

Walmart said Monday that its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which includes several separate shopping “events” for online and in-store customers,” is returning in November. Like last year, there will be three shopping dates spread throughout the month. But this year, Walmart is offering its Walmart+ subscribers early access to this year’s deals, allowing members to begin their online shopping four hours before everyone else.

Walmart’s deals will start online on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET and then in stores at 5 a.m. local time Nov. 5.

Walmart stores will be closed this Thanksgiving for the second time since the late 1980s because of the coronavirus pandemic. Best Buy also said it will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.