Better Call Behnken gets results for family after rental car nightmare

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A weekend getaway turned into a scary experience for a Haines City family after police pulled them over and questioned whether their rental car was stolen.

The car, which they had just rented from a Hertz rental location in Orlando, had the wrong tag. The car was confiscated, leaving Sylvester King, his nephew and a group of his friends, stranded hours away from home.

The group was on their way to Miami to celebrate the nephew’s high school graduation before he moved to Ohio for college.

“It was a really scary experience they won’t forget,” King said.

Days after that incident in early July, King said his credit card was charged the full amount of $420.37.

When he couldn’t get anyone with the company to return his calls questioning the charge, he knew he’d Better Call Behnken. After phone calls from Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken, Hertz issued King a refund, plus extra money for his troubles.

“We sincerely regret the experience that Mr. King had while renting our vehicle. We are investigating to see what led to this rare and unfortunate situation. In an effort to make this right with Mr. King, we have extended our apologies and have refunded the amount of his rental and offered him an additional $250.“

King is thrilled to have the money back and says he will always verify cars on rental cars from now on.

