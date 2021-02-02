Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO, stays on as Executive Chair

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Tuesday afternoon that Jeff Bezos will step down as the Chief Executive Officer in the third quarter of 2021. Bezos will stay on as the Executive Chair of the company. Andy Jassy will become Chief Executive Officer at that time.

“Amazon is what it is because of invention,” Bezos said in a written statement. “We do crazy things together and then make them normal.”

“We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping … and much more,” said Bezos.

“Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” Bezos, who is also the company founder, said.