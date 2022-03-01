(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said it’s important to combat “dictators” before they “cause more chaos” in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

Biden highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the commitment of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

As Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv was also damaged.

Biden announced that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He also said the Justice Department was launching a task force to go after crimes of Russian oligarchs, whom he called “corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime.”

“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” he said, pledging that the U.S. and European allies were coming after their yachts, luxury apartments and private jets.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

The U.S. announced stiffer restrictions for Russia on Monday, prohibiting transactions with the Russian Central Bank and National Wealth Fund in dollars, meaning those banks won’t be able to access hundreds of billions of assets in the United States or in dollars.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden tweeted that he spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”

“(Putin) thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond,” Biden said. “And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

The rest of the speech was a list of priorities the president has been pushing since his inauguration — pandemic recovery, a massive investment in the country’s social programs, and police reform.

The House chamber was not entirely full after several Republicans boycotted it over a COVID-19 testing requirement. Some of the ones that did attend heckled the president’s speech.

Biden was booed as he disparaged the impact of the 2017 tax cuts, which mostly benefited wealthier Americans, though it cut taxes for a significant majority of the country.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R, Colo.) also yelled during the speech. Biden was discussing toxic burn pits and health hazards threatened to send American soldiers home in coffins.

“13 of them,” Boebert can be heard shouting, in reference to the 13 soldiers who died in the attack on the Kabul airport last summer.

Biden pledged to invest in American businesses to reduce dependence on other countries.

“More jobs where you can earn a good living in America,” he said. “And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America.”

Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it didn’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.

Biden spoke to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.

The address was followed by the GOP response by Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s progressive response on behalf of left-wing group Working Families Party.

Biden’s speech came amid public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The results of a recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that 57% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of his presidency. Another 55% say he isn’t a clear communicator.

The address also follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court. His pick for the seat, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, was a topic of discussion during Tuesday’s address.

Biden also called on Congress to act on his now-stalled proposals for lowering the cost of child care, elder care and prescription drugs.

Ahead of the speech, White House officials acknowledged the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, used his remarks to highlight the progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledged that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.

“I have come to report on the State of the Union,” Biden said. “And my report is this: The state of the union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”

As part of his pitch to voters, also put a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was said his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.

Biden called for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.

Although Tuesday marks Biden’s first State of the Union address as president, he attended many during his 36 years as a U.S. senator. After becoming vice president in 2009, Biden sat at the rostrum, with the House speaker, for President Barack Obama’s State of the Union addresses.