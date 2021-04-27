Biden to nominate Harris County Sheriff as ICE director

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate key administration positions for national security.

Among the list nominees, is Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security.

Gonzalez was elected sheriff in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Downtown, and a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.

The Sheriff has previously spoken out on immigration reform. In 2019, he tweeted that the U.S. needed “common-sense immigration reform.”

True! We need common sense #immigration reform, but taking children from their parents is wrong under any circumstance. We have to #KeepFamiliesTogether. https://t.co/A4yvqv8UTN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 12, 2019

In 2018, Gonzalez tweeted that regardless of political views, families should not be separated.

Politics aside, Republicans-Democrats-Independents alike, and regardless of one’s personal views on immigration. We should all condemn the separation of families. #KeepFamiliesTogether — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 22, 2018

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)