(The Hill) – President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a wedding reception at the White House for their granddaughter in November, the East Wing confirmed on Monday.

“The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022,” Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said in a statement

“The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months,” Alexander added.

Naomi Biden will be the first presidential family member to hold their wedding reception at the White House since Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of then-President George W. Bush, did so in June 2008 after having a ceremony in Texas.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead,” Naomi Biden tweeted.

Naomi will be the latest Biden family member to tie the knot. The president last October attended the wedding of his nephew, Cuffe Owens, to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Meghan King. The couple split two months later.