KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 announced some of the things fans can expect during the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Kansas City next week.

Following the evening session Friday, March 10, Hip-hop legend Fat Joe will perform a VIP-only set.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will perform an hour long set as DJ Diesel at Mosaic in the Power & Light District following Saturday’s games. The set is expected to begin around 10 p.m.

“As we continue to elevate the Big 12 brand, we are thrilled to introduce a series of enhancements that will make the fan experience at our basketball championships second to none,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said.

Men’s Championship at T-Mobile Center

Fans heading to T-Mobile Center will have a wide choice of new options to indulge in over the four-day college basketball tournament.

The conference and Levy Restaurants will introduce #Big12Eats this year. The menu promises to deliver fans from every team something special.

The menu includes:

The Baylor Float Vanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper

Cyclones Tenderloin Kaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onion, sweet and spicy pickles

Jayhawks Mac & Cheese Pasta and creamy white cheese sauce, topped with house-smoked pulled pork, Levy signature BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions

K-State’s Wabash Cannondog Bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat Purple relish

Stormin’ from Norman Oklahoma Taco Frybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions, and chili

Pistol Pete’s OSU Fried Corn Elote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos

TCU Loaded Tots Tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream

Longhorn Quesadilla Triple cheese quesadilla, steak or chicken, with Burnt Orange salsa rojo sauce

Tech’s Masked Rider Burger All beef patty, Cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapenos and Red Raiders BBQ sauce

West Virginia Mountaineer Roll Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a soft roll



In addition, the Big 12 Conference will introduce the Championship Club at T-Mobile Center.

The club is a premium food and beverage experience that is available to the 200 ticketholders sitting courtside during games. The Big 12 says it’s the first time the conference has offered anything like this.

The Women’s Championship will also have the Championship Club when the games move to T-Mobile Center next year.

The Big 12 Conference is working with local Kansas City artists to perform the National Anthem during games. Grammy-Award-nominated artist Jordin Sparks will sing the National Anthem prior to the Men’s Championship Game.

Women’s Championship at Municipal Auditorium

The KC Current will have a big presence with the Women’s Big 12 Championship.

Members of the club’s official fan group will attend each of the women’s tournament games. The Women’s Basketball Championships semifinal games on Saturday, March 11 will feature a KC Current takeover to show support for fellow female athletes.

Local artists and groups will perform the National Anthem during tournament games. Rising star Lanie Gardner will sing the National Anthem at the Women’s Championship game.

Fan Gear and Info

A new tournament brings the chance for fans to score new gear to support their schools.

The Big 12 Conference is partnering with A Bathing Ape to create a limited-edition t-shirt featuring each school’s logo. The company will also be featured throughout Municipal Auditorium and T-Mobile Center.

The Big 12 and sneaker artist Kickstradomis will work to create a custom pair of Big 12-inspired kicks. These sneakers will be given away through a social media contest hosted on the Big 12 Twitter and Instagram channels during championship week.

The Big 12 Conference is also supporting other Kansas City brands, like Charlie Hustle.

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Championship are on sale at Big12Sports.com and T-MobileCenter.com. The men’s tournament tips March 8.

Tickets for the 2023 Women’s Basketball Championship are available at Big12Sports.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also walkup and buy tickets at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office. The women’s tournament begins March 8.