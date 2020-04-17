Bill Cosby could be released from prison, put under house arrest due to coronavirus

Breaking News
by: Patrick Cunningham

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Convicted sexual predator and disgraced actor Bill Cosby could be released from prison and put under house arrest due to the coronavirus.

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order to release non-violent elderly inmates with underlying health conditions.

Cosby, who is blind, relies on others to get around, which his defense team says put him at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

His attorneys are waiting to see if he was selected before filing a petition.

