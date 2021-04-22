Bill passes to fight Asian American hate crimes

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year.

The House is expected to consider a similar bill in the coming weeks. Police have seen a noted uptick in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate’s bipartisan denunciation of such violence is a modest step toward legislating in a chamber where most of President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled.

