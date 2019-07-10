Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his experience

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man, Lenise Martin, spoke to WVLA’s Crystal Whitman and said if given a second chance, he would not lick a Blue Bell ice cream container again.

Martin was arrested after video showed him licking the ice cream inside a container and putting it back on the shelf.

Martin said he did not actually leave it on the shelf. He purchased the ice cream and took it home, but that part of his joke was not on video.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what I’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” says Martin.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity…but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maxim security,” said Martin.

