Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early with a new flavor

Blue Bell released Christmas Cookies Ice Cream! The company says this is the most requested flavor and it is returning to stores beginning October 17th.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

The company stated that they increased their production to meet the unbelievable demand. They hope to make it through the holiday season.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.

