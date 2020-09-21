Body found in trunk of burning car near Florida golf course, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a burning car in Florida on Monday morning.

The car was found burning behind the Twin Brooks Golf Course in St. Petersburg.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, the body was found burned beyond recognition. Police said they have yet to determine the person’s race or sex.

Officers said a biker discovered the car Monday morning. Police said the fire appears to be arson and that they are conducting a homicide investigation that has “a lot of complications.”

“We know the body in the trunk did not drive itself there,” St. Pete police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said. “Someone drove that person to that location and set that car on fire. We know that. We’re hoping someone else in the area saw something. Maybe around 6 a.m., there were a few other people on the trail that saw something or saw someone suspicious.”

Police said the burning car is a mile in from the entrance on a remote path in a marshy area. Since the area is not accessible by car, police said their forensics unit was using golf carts to investigate.

“It’s hard to tell at this point if the general public should be nervous,” Fernandez said. “I would say this looked like it was a very deliberate act against this one person in the truck so there’s no reason for us to believe the general public should be concerned. However, we still have a lot of information to uncover here. We’re very early in this investigation and it’s going to be a while until we get all the results we can from the medical examiner and our forensics team to determine what happened.”

St. Pete police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their doorbell cameras to see if they caught a suspicious car on camera around 6:00 a.m.

Police said the car was burned beyond recognition but that they hope to release the make and model of the car soon.

(Information from WFLA.com)