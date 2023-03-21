(The Hill) — A bomb threat was called into a lower Manhattan court on Tuesday just before a judge was set to hear a $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

The threat was investigated by police and the courthouse was closed and searched, with authorities finding that the threat was unfounded, according to court spokesman Lucian Chalfen, who confirmed the news to Bloomberg.

The civil lawsuit, brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Trump, his company and family inflated the value of their real estate assets. The suit was filed in September.

The Hill reached out to the court for comment.

Trump publicly attacked James on social media on Tuesday following the news of the bomb threat, saying Congress should investigate the New York attorney general and blasting the lawsuit as “completely bogus.”

“While Congress is at it, they should look at the Corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, who got elected solely on a “I WILL GET TRUMP” platform, without knowing anything about me,” Trump said on his social media site Truth Social. “She then brought a completely bogus lawsuit…”

The threat in the lower Manhattan court came as law enforcement braces for potential protests ahead of what Trump said is his looming arrest in the Manhattan investigation into hush payments made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections.

Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested in connection to the probe on Tuesday. He called on his supporters to protest the hypothetical arrest, raising fears of violence after his call to action on Jan. 6 was a precursor to the deadly riots at the Capitol.