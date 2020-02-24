Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

PORT HURON, Mich (WLNS) – Valentine’s Day took a turn when border patrol officers found a human brain in a jar at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

During a routine inspection of a Canadian mail truck, officers found a human brain inside of a clear glass mason jar without any paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry into the United States.

The shipment manifest simply called the package an “Antique Teaching Specimen” which came from Toronto and was headed for Wisconsin.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox.

The CDC has import regulations to protect the public from infectious biological agents, infectious substances and vectors.